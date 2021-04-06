MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ashton Smith by Vincenzo Dimino

The handsome Ashton Smith at State Model Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Vincenzo Dimino. In charge of styling was Melinette Rodriguez, assisted by Alexis Ayala, with beauty from hair stylist Erickson Arruntegui, and makeup artist Kevin Cheah at Kramer + Kramer. Retouching by Katia Malinskaya.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the story Ashton is wearing selected pieces from Kenzo, OHTNY, Givenchy, Gucci, Balenciaga, Mykita, Alexander McQueen, Eric Javits, Mykita X Maison Margiela, Prada, and Maison Margiela.
Photographer: Vincenzo Dimino – @vincenzo.dimino
Stylist: Melinette Rodriguez – @melirdgz
Hair Stylist: Erickson Arruntegui – @erickinvisible
Makeup Artist: Kevin Cheah at Kramer + Kramer – @kevincheahmakeup
Model: Ashton Smith at State Model Management – @ashton.smith
Retouch: Katia Malinskaya – @malinskaya_retouch
Styling Assistant: Alexis Ayala – @lexisayala