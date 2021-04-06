MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ashton Smith by Vincenzo Dimino

The handsome Ashton Smith at State Model Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Vincenzo Dimino. In charge of styling was Melinette Rodriguez, assisted by Alexis Ayala, with beauty from hair stylist Erickson Arruntegui, and makeup artist Kevin Cheah at Kramer + Kramer. Retouching by Katia Malinskaya.

For the story Ashton is wearing selected pieces from Kenzo, OHTNY, Givenchy, Gucci, Balenciaga, Mykita, Alexander McQueen, Eric Javits, Mykita X Maison Margiela, Prada, and Maison Margiela.

Photographer: Vincenzo Dimino – @vincenzo.dimino

Stylist: Melinette Rodriguez – @melirdgz

Hair Stylist: Erickson Arruntegui – @erickinvisible

Makeup Artist: Kevin Cheah at Kramer + Kramer – @kevincheahmakeup

Model: Ashton Smith at State Model Management – @ashton.smith

Retouch: Katia Malinskaya – @malinskaya_retouch

Styling Assistant: Alexis Ayala – @lexisayala