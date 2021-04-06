in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ashton Smith by Vincenzo Dimino

Photographer Vincenzo Dimino and stylist Melinette Rodriguez team up for our latest exclusive story

Full Look: Kenzo
Jewelry: OHTNY

The handsome Ashton Smith at State Model Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Vincenzo Dimino. In charge of styling was Melinette Rodriguez, assisted by Alexis Ayala, with beauty from hair stylist Erickson Arruntegui, and makeup artist Kevin Cheah at Kramer + Kramer. Retouching by Katia Malinskaya.

Full Look: Givenchy
Top, Blazer: Gucci
Pants, Shoes: Balenciaga
Glasses: Mykita
Full Look: Alexander McQueen
Hat: Eric Javits
Jewelry: OHTNY
Glasses: Mykita X Maison Margiela
Full Look: Prada
Full Look: Maison Margiela
Full Look: Givenchy
Full Look: Alexander McQueen
Hat: Eric Javits
Jewelry: OHTNY
Glasses: Mykita X Maison Margiela

Photographer: Vincenzo Dimino – @vincenzo.dimino
Stylist: Melinette Rodriguez – @melirdgz
Hair Stylist: Erickson Arruntegui – @erickinvisible
Makeup Artist: Kevin Cheah at Kramer + Kramer – @kevincheahmakeup
Model: Ashton Smith at State Model Management – @ashton.smith
Retouch: Katia Malinskaya – @malinskaya_retouch
Styling Assistant: Alexis Ayala – @lexisayala

