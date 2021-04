Taiwanese rapper, singer and actor Lai Guanlin (also known as Lai Kuan-lin) takes the cover story of Men’s Uno China‘s April 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Liu Xiaoming. In charge of styling was Tony Wen, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Liu Shikun.

Photography © Liu Xiaoming for Men's Uno China