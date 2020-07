MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Attaboys Models by Tatiana Chornenkaya

Fashion photographer Tatiana Chornenkaya captured the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story featuring models Timur, Eugene and Nick, all represented by Attaboys Management. In charge of styling was Alexandra Orazova, with hair styling from beauty artist Lyalya Mudrak.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Hugo Boss, TTSWTRS, H&M x Maison Margiela, Katimo, Private Order, and Zara.





Jacket: TTSWTRS

Pants: KATIMO

Suit: Private Order

Shirt: Zara

Suit: Hugo Boss

Vest, Shoes : Zara

Shorts: TTSWTRS

Shirt: TTSWTRS

Shoes: H&M x Maison Margiela

Photographer Tatiana Chornenkaya – tatianachornenkaya.com

Stylist Alexandra Orazova

Hair Stylist Lyalya Mudrak

Models Timur, Eugene, Nick at Attaboys Management