Xu Kai Stars in the Cover Story of Elle Men Fresh China Fall 2020 Issue

Actor Xu Kai takes the cover story of Elle Men Fresh China‘s Fall 2020 edition lensed by fashion photographer Wei Weilai. In charge of styling was Fiona Fung, with creative direction from Xu Yunlei, and makeup by beauty artist Da Yong.

