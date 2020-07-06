Xu Kai Stars in the Cover Story of Elle Men Fresh China Fall 2020 Issue
Elle Men Fresh China enlists actor Xu Kai to star in their latest edition
Actor Xu Kai takes the cover story of Elle Men Fresh China‘s Fall 2020 edition lensed by fashion photographer Wei Weilai. In charge of styling was Fiona Fung, with creative direction from Xu Yunlei, and makeup by beauty artist Da Yong.
Photographer Wei Weilai
Editor in Chief Assange Zhou
Creative Direction Xu Yunlei
Stylist Fiona Fung
Beauty Artist Da Yong
Star Xu Kai