MODEL CITIZEN: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH MIROSLAV CECH

Hi Miro, we’re happy to have you at MMSCENE. Tell us more about yourself. Who is Miroslav Cech?

Hey guys, first, thank you for your questions. Who am I? So the name you know haha. I have worked as a model since 2014. I am an ex ice hockey player and now I am a student of college in Bratislava. Also, as a hobby, I rent my apartment via Airbnb or booking.

Take us back to the beginning. How did you get into modeling? Was it something you always wanted to do, or did it just kinda happen? Do you ever get shy in front of the camera?

It just kinda happened to me. I never thought I would be a model but I am happy for the opportunity. I heard about the casting at a shopping mall in Bratislava! Still, remember the feeling before it. How worried I was when I went there. Of course, I was very shy about it. Especially in my beginnings but now it’s all much easier with photo shoots. However working on videos is much harder, don’t want to say but I might have had nightmares. [laughs]

Do you recall your first job as a model?

Not very clearly. It could have been an e-com shoot in Bratislava. I remember my very first shoot at my model agency, a photo test, with my bookers at my mother agency.

You have done a great deal of high profile jobs, most notably the iconic Versace SS2015 campaign as well as a fragrance campaign for Vince Camuto. Tell us more about it. What was your favourite modeling experience so far?

I shot the Versace campaign in New York – I flew to the casting only because of this campaign. The casting comprises of two parts. The first part was digital casting what I did in Bratislava–The second part was in New York. After I got the job we spent an entire day and made the campaign. It was interesting to see how many of the talented people are around this one single project.

The job I liked perhaps the most was my campaign shoot for MAC Cosmetics. We shot a part in London and then the video commercial in Los Angeles.

Fitness and grooming play an important role in a model’s life. Tell us more about your work-out routine. What does your training plan consist of and how many times a week do you work out?

I compromise my workouts with various dynamic gym exercises in addition to a part focusing on cardio. I love cycling, running, playing soccer but also enjoy playing tennis sometimes. When I am working out at the gym I mainly use the time to do a full body workout. From time to time I work out at home. During the biggest peek of the Covid19 pandemic I have focussed on shifting all my workout to at home exercises.

Do you have a beauty routine you stick to daily

Not really.

How important is nutrition when it comes to keeping up the perfect “model shape”? Do you have cheat days?

Hmm, that’s a good question – what is necessary for me when I am looking out for my shape is to count how many calories I do burn. More or less I do try to have a healthy diet. I am flexitarian, which is a term for people who try to reduce meat but sometimes I do go to McDonald’s – because I love it! Don’t judge, ha.

If you could only eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?

Oh no idea, but I do have the same breakfast everyday – oats, chia, 85% dark chocolate for I think 5 months already. And I don’t want to change it!

What does a typical day in your week look like?

I wake up around 8.30AM every day. Not because I have to, but because I prefer to have a a schedule in place. Next is my great breakfast. When I am in Bratislave the days look kinda similar every day. If I have a guest coming to stay at my airbnb I spent time cleaning the apartment and getting ready to welcome the guests. If I have a modeling job I set aside the whole day for shooting – if I have a school then it’s a studying day. I do try to keep up with studies by studying every day ahead of deadlines.

What do you like to do when you have time off?

I love going out for hiking or read a good book.

What is your biggest vice?

Maybe, I am sometimes annoying to my friends with my arguments. [laughs]

What do you enjoy the most in life?

Time-sharing.

Your personal passion or hidden talents?

I love working on homemade decoration made out of wood.

How would you describe your personal style, where do you get your inspiration from?

I guess I like a bit of hipster style.

Can you recommend to our readers: Favourite TV Shows to binge-watch / Movies to watch:

The last two TV shows I liked was Unorthodox and Freud on Netflix. The last movie I quite liked was Platform also from Netflix.

Favorite Books to read?

I don’t have really a favorite one but now I am reading the “Prisoners of Geography: Ten Maps That Tell You Everything You Need To Know About Global Politics” book by Tim Marshall.

Any plans for the future?

At the moment I can only say: I am working on it!

Photographer: Adam Hazucha @every_day_i_ran

Assistant: Oanh Nguyen @oanh_tikey

Model: Miroslav Cech at Exit Model Management