Bai Jingting is the Cover Star of Dazed China Magazine May 2021 Issue

Actor Bai Jingting takes the cover story of Dazed China Magazine‘s May 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Liu Song. Styling is work of Alvin Yu, with fashion direction from Image Alvin Yu. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Seon.

The thing that really makes the actor feel happy from his heart is that he finally proved his diverse personality and temperament with his works and roles. – Jingting

Photography © Liu Song for Dazed China Magazine, for more follow @dazedchina