The Best Gift Ideas for the Fashion-Forward Entrepreneur

Whether the holiday season is approaching or your favorite entrepreneur’s birthday will come soon, you’re likely panicking over what gift to buy. Well, if you’re waiting for them to send you their wish list, know that you’re just wasting more valuable time from the gift searching process. That’s because your favorite business owner is probably too busy brainstorming their next profitable idea. But there’s no need to panic. You’ve got this!

Entrepreneurs are some special kinds of human breed. They are risk-taking, work until late hours, build stuff, and are always on the go. So, it only makes sense that your present needs to be just a bit more specific to their needs.

Now, the thing can get really complicated when you’re buying for a fashion-forward entrepreneur who has all that we’ve mentioned above and a thing for looking good while completing all their task. Or, so you’d think.

We have the perfect gift ideas for the entrepreneur in your life who also loves fashion and being in trend.

A Laptop Bag

While for other people, any laptop bag would do, when it comes to fashion-forward entrepreneurs, they don’t just carry their precious devices in any bag. When you’re buying a laptop bag for an entrepreneur, consider two things: how practical it is and how stylish it is.

If you are planning to give it to a more traditional entrepreneur who is all also into formal outfits, you can’t go wrong with a black leather laptop bag.

If you’re buying for the Millennial entrepreneur who has a more formal-casual style, you can even buy them a laptop backpack or a laptop bag with an ergonomic shoulder strap.

No matter the type of laptop bag you go for, DO make sure that it is stylish, and the entrepreneur you’re buying it for can easily match the bag with their typical outfits.

A Smartwatch

You can never go wrong with a smartwatch for the men entrepreneur in your life.

Smartwatches are really popular these days for several reasons, including the fact that they are practical and very stylish at the same time. Besides that, they come with plenty of useful and fun features, from health and fitness monitoring to acting as a mini smartphone on your wrist. These features are particularly useful for entrepreneurs who are constantly on the go and need to stay connected to their devices. So, your favorite entrepreneur will be able to see whether or not they’ve made enough steps during their workday and also quickly respond to time-sensitive calls, emails, or other notifications.

But, it’s not fair to only discuss the usability of smartwatches. They also make great accessories for men and women. Watches have been considered a status symbol and fashion accessory forever. So, it’s no surprise that today these smart wearables are considered really fashionable.

Stylish Computer Glasses

Is your favorite entrepreneur spending long hours in front of the computer or staring at their smartphones or tablet? Since businesses today are driven by technology, we’re guessing the answer is “yes.” If that’s the case, a pair of computer glasses blue light protection can be the perfect gift for them.

Glasses that offer protection against the blue light emitted by technological devices such as computers, smartphones, or other mobile devices are a must for tech-savvy entrepreneurs. They protect them from the negative impacts of the blue light, such as being harmful to the retina, leading to macular degeneration, or even affecting people’s sleep cycles. Besides that, they can also be very stylish.

Today, glasses are no longer associated with nerdy schoolchildren. They can enhance the wearer’s look much like any other fashion accessory. They can add a plus to your favorite entrepreneur’s personal style.

And, the best thing is that they look stylish while also protecting the recipient’s eyes from the blue light.

A Stylish Tie

Sure, a tie may not sound like the best present you can buy to an entrepreneur, but trust us, business people simply love a good accessory to their formal business attire.

Entrepreneurs have to attend all types of formal events on a regular basis, whether it is meeting new partners, networking, holding a business meeting, or a company party. So, it’s only natural that by attending all these events, they’ll run out of new accessory options to enhance their formal outfit.

For 2021, if you want the businessman you’re buying the tie for to be in line with the latest fashion trends, buy them any of the following: a black satin tie, mint green tie, black dotted tie, a dark blue striped tie, a tie with flower print, or a solid pink or purple polyester tie.

Bluetooth headphones

We all know that entrepreneurs are constantly on the go and juggling various tasks like signing documents, sending emails, and talking to key people in their business. So, Bluetooth headphones are a must-have gadget to be able to be in all those phone conversations without having your hands busy.

If you want your favorite entrepreneur to don’t have to struggle to talk to important people that matter for the wellbeing of their business while also completing other key tasks, buy them a pair of Bluetooth headphones.

With this accessory, your favorite business owner will find it easier to be on the go, do everything he must get done for the business to thrive, and also stay connected. Plus, headphones are also a very stylish accessory that can add some extra fun to an outfit.

Buying the right gift to an entrepreneur isn’t easy because they are the kind of people who either have it all already or have particular needs tailored to their busy lifestyle. However, the gift ideas we’ve mentioned above include things that any entrepreneur would need and use.

Images from Man in Town Zach Troost Poses for MMSCENE Magazine Fall 2019 Issue- See the full story here