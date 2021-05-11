NBA x LOUIS VUITTON Pre-Fall 2021 Capsule Collection

Luxury house Louis Vuitton teams up with National Basketball League for the second NBA x Louis Vuitton Limited Edition Capsule Collection, that celebrates the ’90s basketball hype and it’s influence on pop culture, fashion and sport. Designer Virgil Abloh fuses French label’s code with sportswear style. The Pre-Fall 2021 collection explores three aspects of players life: travel, game, and press conference. Streetwear designer Don Crawley collaborated on select looks.

The NBA x Louis Vuitton Pre-Fall 2021 collection arrives in stores on May 28.