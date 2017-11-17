Live in the Moment: Barron Hilton Stars in MMSCENE Magazine #19 Issue
Vivre dans le present story captured for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s 19th edition by fashion photographer Matthew Lyn features the handsome Barron Hilton. In charge of styling was Tatiana Cinquino at Wilhelmina Artists NY, with grooming from Luana Nicole.
For the session Barron is wearing selected looks from Tim Coppens, Issey Miyake, Salvatore Ferraegamo, John Varvatos, N°21, Ermenegildo Zegna, Dries Van Noten, Paul Smith, and Topman. Discover more of the story bellow:
Model: Barron Hilton – @barronhilton
Grooming: Luana Nicole
Stylist: Tatiana Cinquino at Wilhelmina Artists NY
Photographer: Matthew Lyn – @matthewlyn
