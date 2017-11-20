MODEL TALK: Sebastian Sauve

Top model SEBASTIAN SAUVE is our latest MODEL TALK subject sitting down to answer a slew of quick questions. Sauve talks about fashion industry, projects he found the most exciting so far and for the end shares a secret with MMSCENE’s readers.

If you weren't a model what would you be?

I would work in marketing, consulting or some other hustle's.





What is the most challenging thing about working in the fashion industry?

Being in the right place at the right time. Smelling bullshit early enough.

You are constantly on the go and travelling for work. Where’s the most impressive place you’ve visited recently?



Recently… Peru, Sacred Valley.



Who are the most inspiring people you’ve met in the industry?

Alexander McQueen, Nicola Formichetti and Gia Genevieve.



What has been the most exciting fashion project you’ve worked on so far?







That is tough, campaign I have to say Carolina Herrera, runway show Givenchy, and editorial shooting for L’Official Hommes.

Is there anything you’ve worn in a shoot that you wish was yours?

About half of everything I’ve worn at shoots. Shame it’s not mine…



You have a large instagram following. Who else should we be following on Instagram?

Honestly, Instagram is becoming saturated and lame. I think unfollow everyone and start again.



What are you listening to at the moment?

Solid snake, Wankelmut, Remelie



Name 5 things you can’t live without.

Music, food, transport, energy, and comedy

What advice do you have for aspiring models.

Don’t try so hard. They can see desperation a million miles off and it doesn’t look good and sell clothes.



Can you tell us a secret?

I’ve been pretending this whole time [laughs] and so is everyone in this industry. Fake it till you make it!