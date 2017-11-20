MODEL TALK: Sebastian Sauve
Top model SEBASTIAN SAUVE is our latest MODEL TALK subject sitting down to answer a slew of quick questions. Sauve talks about fashion industry, projects he found the most exciting so far and for the end shares a secret with MMSCENE’s readers.
If you weren’t a model what would you be?
I would work in marketing, consulting or some other hustle’s.
What is the most challenging thing about working in the fashion industry?
Being in the right place at the right time. Smelling bullshit early enough.
Who are the most inspiring people you’ve met in the industry?
What has been the most exciting fashion project you’ve worked on so far?
You have a large instagram following. Who else should we be following on Instagram?
Honestly, Instagram is becoming saturated and lame. I think unfollow everyone and start again.
Name 5 things you can’t live without.
Music, food, transport, energy, and comedy
Can you tell us a secret?
I’ve been pretending this whole time [laughs] and so is everyone in this industry. Fake it till you make it!
All photos by Richard Kranzin