MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Barry by Guillaume Malheiro
Fashion photographer Guillaume Malheiro teams up with the handsome Barry at Elite Paris for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session. In charge of styling was Clotilde Franceschi, who for the story selected pieces from Husbands, Acne, Charvet, Lacoste, and Off-White.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Beauty is work of makeup artist Nassima Ould Said. Discover more of the session below:
BOB: Lacoste
FULL: Lacoste
SHOES: Acne
Shirt: Lacoste
BOB: Lacoste
Pants: Acne
Jacket, Pants: Acne
Total Look: Off-White
Jacket: Husbands
Necklace: Acne
Shirt: Charvet
BOB: Lacoste
FULL: Lacoste
SHOES: Acne
Shirt: Lacoste
BOB: Lacoste
Pants: Acne
Jacket, Pants: Acne
Total Look: Off-White
BOB: Lacoste
FULL: Lacoste
SHOES: Acne
Jacket, Pants: Acne
BOB: Lacoste
FULL: Lacoste
SHOES: Acne
Model: Barry at Elite Paris
Makeup Artist: Nassima Ould Said
Stylist: Clotilde Franceschi
Photographer: Guillaume Malheiro – www.guillaumemalheiro.com
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.