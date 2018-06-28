MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Barry by Guillaume Malheiro

By  |  Comments
Share
Tweet
Pin

Barry

Fashion photographer Guillaume Malheiro teams up with the handsome Barry at Elite Paris for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session. In charge of styling was Clotilde Franceschi, who for the story selected pieces from Husbands, Acne, Charvet, Lacoste, and Off-White.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Beauty is work of makeup artist Nassima Ould Said. Discover more of the session below:


Barry

BOB: Lacoste
FULL: Lacoste
SHOES: Acne

Barry

Shirt: Lacoste
BOB: Lacoste
Pants: Acne

Barry

Jacket, Pants: Acne

Barry

Total Look: Off-White

Barry

Jacket: Husbands
Necklace: Acne
Shirt: Charvet

Barry

BOB: Lacoste
FULL: Lacoste
SHOES: Acne

Barry

Shirt: Lacoste
BOB: Lacoste
Pants: Acne

Barry

Jacket, Pants: Acne

Barry

Total Look: Off-White

Barry

BOB: Lacoste
FULL: Lacoste
SHOES: Acne

Barry

Jacket, Pants: Acne

Barry

BOB: Lacoste
FULL: Lacoste
SHOES: Acne

Model: Barry at Elite Paris
Makeup Artist: Nassima Ould Said
Stylist: Clotilde Franceschi
Photographer: Guillaume Malheiro – www.guillaumemalheiro.com

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items
DON’T MISS OUT!
Subscribe To Newsletter
Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.
Stay Updated
Give it a try, you can unsubscribe anytime.
close-link

DON’T MISS OUT!

Be the first to get latest updates and exclusive content straight to your email inbox.!
SUBSCRIBE
close-link