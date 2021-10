MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Beauty Men by Deid Garcia

Fashion photographer Deid Garcia captured Beauty Men story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring Mike Anthony at Trend Models, Malcolm Bosoka at Uno Models, Quim Gil at View Management, and Joseph Norris at Uniko Models. In charge of styling was Arrate Ferech, assisted by Angela Gomez, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Nuria Cobos sponsored by Mön ICON Team. Retouching by Priscila Biglieri.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Le Swing, Fred Perry, Diesel, Vivianne Westwood, Andres Zurru, Two Jeys, Salvatore Ferragamo, Versace, Jean Paul Gautier, Gucci, Dr Martens, JuanVg, The Stylist Room, El Zorro Hats, and La Comune.

Photographer: Deid Garcia – deidgarcia.com

Stylist: Arrate Ferech

Beauty Artist: Nuria Cobos sponsored by Mön ICON Team

Models: Mike Anthony at Trend Models, Malcolm Bosoka at Uno Models, Quim Gil at View Management Joseph Norris at Uniko Models

Retoucher: Priscila Biglieri

Styling Assistance: Angela Gomez

Studio: Catwalk Studio