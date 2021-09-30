MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Room Temperature by Chelle Chan

The handsome Michael Maffei at Quest Models stars in Room Temperature story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Chelle Chan. In charge of styling was Michael Cheung, assisted by Cissy, with lighting from Benson Yip & Stephen Cheng. Beauty is work of hair stylist Peter Cheng, and makeup artist Cathy Yim.
For the session Michael is wearing selected pieces from Masstak, Karmuel Young, Post-Imperial, Fear of God, Studio Ruang, Ponder.er, and Plant Drawing. Special thanks to Wesley Ho.
Photographer: Chelle Chan – chellechan.com
Stylist: Michael Cheung – themichaelcheung.com
Makeup Artist: Cathy Yim
Hair Stylist: Peter Cheng
Model: Michael Maffei at Quest
Lighting: Benson Yip & Stephen Cheng
Styling assistant: Cissy
Special thanks to Wesley Ho for his personal collection of gemstones