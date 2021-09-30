in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Room Temperature by Chelle Chan

Discover our latest exclusive story starring Michael Maffei lensed by Chelle Chan

Patchwork jeans by MASSTAK, courtesy of Imply Store

The handsome Michael Maffei at Quest Models stars in Room Temperature story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Chelle Chan. In charge of styling was Michael Cheung, assisted by Cissy, with lighting from Benson Yip & Stephen Cheng. Beauty is work of hair stylist Peter Cheng, and makeup artist Cathy Yim.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Michael is wearing selected pieces from Masstak, Karmuel Young, Post-Imperial, Fear of God, Studio Ruang, Ponder.er, and Plant Drawing. Special thanks to Wesley Ho.

Shirt by Karmuel Young
Tied-dyed jacket by Post-Imperial, courtesy of Mr Porter
patchwork jeans by MASSTAK, courtesy of Imply Store
Shirt by Karmuel Young

Shirt by Ponder.er
Double-breasted suit by Fear of God,courtesy of Mr Porter
silver jewellery by Studio Ruang
Double-breasted suit by Fear of God,courtesy of Mr Porter
silver jewellery by Studio Ruang
Shirt by Ponder.er
Artisanal silver earrings by Plant Drawing
Shirt and trousers by Ponder.er
Artisanal silver earrings by Plant Drawing

Photographer: Chelle Chan – chellechan.com
Stylist: Michael Cheung – themichaelcheung.com
Makeup Artist: Cathy Yim
Hair Stylist: Peter Cheng
Model: Michael Maffei at Quest
Lighting: Benson Yip & Stephen Cheng
Styling assistant: Cissy
Special thanks to Wesley Ho for his personal collection of gemstones

