Kit Butler Poses for L’Officiel Hommes Ukraine Fall 2021 Issue

Supermodel Kit Butler takes the pages of L’Officiel Hommes Ukraine‘s Fall 2021 edition captured by fashion photographer Simon Lipman at A&R Creative. In charge of styling was Hannah Beck, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Julie Thomas.

For the story, Kit is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Fendi, Dunhill, Dior, and Jil Sander to name a few.

Photography © Simon Lipman for L’Officiel Hommes Ukraine, discover more at officiel-online.com

Images Courtesy of A&R CREATIVE – aandrcreative.com