Kit Butler Poses for L’Officiel Hommes Ukraine Fall 2021 Issue

Photographer Simon Lipman and supermodel Kit Butler team up for L’Officiel Hommes Ukraine

Supermodel Kit Butler takes the pages of L’Officiel Hommes Ukraine‘s Fall 2021 edition captured by fashion photographer Simon Lipman at A&R Creative. In charge of styling was Hannah Beck, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Julie Thomas.

For the story, Kit is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Fendi, Dunhill, Dior, and Jil Sander to name a few.

