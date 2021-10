The handsome Ben Hur at Wanted & Bang Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer David Suárez. In charge of styling was Antonio Navas.

For the story, Ben is wearing selected pieces from Dior, Davis, Pueroego, Moreno Romero, Alin Jotar, Victor Valamos, Benetton, Victor Mucio, Neigborhood, Perry Ellis, and Calvin Klein.

Photographer David Suárez – @davidsuarezph

Stylist Antonio Navas

Model Ben Hur at Wanted & Bang Management