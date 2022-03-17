MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ben by Magdalena Czajka-Cardoso

The handsome Ben at United for Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Magdalena Czajka-Cardoso. In charge of styling was Klaudyna Wójcik, with makeup from beauty artist Klaudia Kot.

For the story Ben is wearing selected looks from Reserved and Zara, as well as vintage pieces.

Photographer Magdalena Czajka-Cardoso – @magdalenaczajka

Stylist Klaudyna Wójcik – @stylist_inhype

Makeup Artist Klaudia Kot – @klaudiakot_art

Model: Ben at United for Models