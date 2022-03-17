in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ben by Magdalena Czajka-Cardoso

Photographer Magdalena Czajka-Cardoso and stylist Klaudyna Wójcik team up for our latest exclusive story

The handsome Ben at United for Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Magdalena Czajka-Cardoso. In charge of styling was Klaudyna Wójcik, with makeup from beauty artist Klaudia Kot.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Ben is wearing selected looks from Reserved and Zara, as well as vintage pieces.

Photographer Magdalena Czajka-Cardoso – @magdalenaczajka
Stylist Klaudyna Wójcik – @stylist_inhype
Makeup Artist Klaudia Kot – @klaudiakot_art
Model: Ben at United for Models

