Singer and actor Jam Hsiao takes the cover story of Men’s Uno Taiwan Magazine‘s March 2022 edition lensed by fashion photographers Manbo Key & Chien-Wen Lin. In charge of styling was Kevin Cheng, who for the session selected looks from Balenciaga. Beauty is work of hair stylist Nino Chen, and makeup artist Elephant Lin.

Photography © Manbo Key & Chien-Wen Lin for Men’s Uno Taiwan – discover more at mensuno.tw