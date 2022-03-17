The North Face x Gucci Style Guide

The world of fashion has teamed up with the world of mountain explorers in the second installment of a much-anticipated and rather unexpected cooperation. Yes, Gucci has teamed up with The North Face once again to create a limited-edition clothing line that combines two opposing concepts. The collaboration somehow manages to successfully combine and showcase the greatest aspects of both brands.

Alessandro Michele, Gucci’s creative director, is a known lover of the eclectic ’70s look. His fondness for a vintage aesthetic extends deep throughout his career at the firm, from disco collars to pleated lamé. Michele was introduced to the archives of The North Face, which was founded in 1966, to serve as inspiration for the cooperation.

For both men and women, the line comprises ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, footwear, and more. The ready-to-wear collection features reimagined pieces from The North Face’s archive, which spans the 1970s to the 1990s. Gucci’s “GG” monogram, flower designs, The North Face’s half dome emblem, and mountain images adorn the items. Backpacks, knit sweaters, boots, fleece pullovers, anoraks, and a variety of other items are now available. The colors have also been amplified to include eye-catching, vivid neon shades that were popular in the 1980s and 1990s. The collection puts an emphasis on graphic prints in this collection, with plenty of woods, hills, and other gorgeous panoramas printed over layering pieces and emblazoned with the co-branded Half-Dome logo.

Despite the evident sense of luxury, the vintage-inspired collection embraces a modern dedication to environmental responsibility. Many products are produced from ECONYL, a recycled nylon fabric, all down insulation is certified “responsible” by Control Union, and the streamlined electric pink packaging is environmentally conscious.

Shop The North Face x Gucci collection at GOAT.

The Collection

From coats and T-shirts to backpacks, and tracking boots, the collection features 126 co-branded products with an outdoor-inspired look. When it comes to clothing, the collection has a little bit of everything. For those who like a cozier look, there are a few nicely embroidered knits that may be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Puffer vests, parkas, and other crucial outerwear pieces are numerous, as are a fresh take on Gucci’s signature slides, logo-detailed hiking boots, and backpacks, as well as cold-weather essentials like beanies, scarfs, and logo-detailed socks.

Find The North Face x Gucci Sherliing Jacket here.

The highlights of the collection are hiking boots with a Goodyear-welted sole and rope style laces, comfortable brightly coloured down coats and a padded gilet emblazoned with vintage Gucci chains.

Here’s a list of our favorite Gucci x The North Face collaboration pieces:

The North Face x Gucci down coat

The North Face x Gucci down coat features a striking trail print and is made out of lightweight nylon with down padding. It is certainly a statement piece and best paired with understated clothing pieces in neutral colors.

The North Face x Gucci backpack

With adjustable shoulder straps and a top handle, this backpack is composed of technical canvas with a smooth cow leather trim in a bright orange hue.

Men’s The North Face x Gucci boot

These combat boots are a new design from Gucci’s collaboration with The North Face. They have GG Supreme canvas inserts embroidered with The North Face emblem and are made in Italy. They’re trimmed in leather and have rubber soles, giving them the best of both worlds.

The North Face x Gucci padded jacket

This Gucci x The North Face Print Puffer Jacket comes in a beige/ebony color and features an all-over Gucci GG Monogram print. The Gucci x The North Face Web Logo is embroidered in white on the left chest of the jacket. It is best paired with pieces in brown and beige hues or try pairing it with pieces in a complimentary color like bright blue if you want to amp it up.

Buy authentic Gucci apparel here.

Brand: The North Face x Gucci

Season: Fall/Winter 2021/22

Release Date: Available now

Price: $550 – $4,500