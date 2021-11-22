in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Bilel Ben Ahmed by Marie Daverède

Photographer Marie Daverède and stylist Axelle Teixeira team up for our latest exclusive story

Bilel Ben Ahmed
Top Lacoste
Turtleneck Valette
Pants Kenzo
Shoes Isabel Marant
Rings, Necklace Marc Deloche

The handsome Bilel Ben Ahmed at M Management Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Marie Daverède. In charge of styling was Axelle Teixeira, with beauty from hair stylist Alex Lagardère, and makeup artist Alexandra Chaix.

For the story Bilel is wearing selected pieces from Lacoste, Valette, Kenzo, Isabel Marant, Marc Deloche, Louis Gabriel Nouchi, Fila, Relance, Figaret, Uniqlo, On aura Tout Vu, Helene Zubeldia, Blue Marble, GH Bass, Marc Deloche, Yiiin, Highlight Studio, Kuanwang, Victoria Thomas, Szâde, and Balmain.

Bilel Ben Ahmed
Top and pants Louis Gabriel Nouchi
Coat Highlight Studio
Shoes Lacoste
Ring, Necklace Marc Deloche
Bilel Ben Ahmed
Top Louis Gabriel Nouchi
Pants Lacoste
Shoes Fila
Bilel Ben Ahmed
Top Relance
Shirt Figaret
Pant Lacoste
Shoes Fila
Socks Uniqlo
Rings and bracelet On aura Tout Vu
Necklace Helene Zubeldia
Cap Lacoste
Bilel Ben Ahmed
Hoodie Kuanwang
Short Victoria Thomas
Glasses Szâde
Shoes Balmain
Rings On Aura Tout Vu
Bilel Ben Ahmed
Top and short Kenzo
Blazer Yiiin
Shirt Figaret
Shoes Isabel Marant
Photographer: Marie Daverède
Stylist: Axelle Teixeira
Makeup Artist: Alexandra Chaix
Hair Stylist: Alex Lagardère
Model: Bilel Ben Ahmed @bilelbenahmed at M Management Models
Location: Gallia Bar

