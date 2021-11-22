MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Bilel Ben Ahmed by Marie Daverède

The handsome Bilel Ben Ahmed at M Management Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Marie Daverède. In charge of styling was Axelle Teixeira, with beauty from hair stylist Alex Lagardère, and makeup artist Alexandra Chaix.

For the story Bilel is wearing selected pieces from Lacoste, Valette, Kenzo, Isabel Marant, Marc Deloche, Louis Gabriel Nouchi, Fila, Relance, Figaret, Uniqlo, On aura Tout Vu, Helene Zubeldia, Blue Marble, GH Bass, Marc Deloche, Yiiin, Highlight Studio, Kuanwang, Victoria Thomas, Szâde, and Balmain.

Photographer: Marie Daverède

Stylist: Axelle Teixeira

Makeup Artist: Alexandra Chaix

Hair Stylist: Alex Lagardère

Model: Bilel Ben Ahmed @bilelbenahmed at M Management Models

Location: Gallia Bar