MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Bilel Ben Ahmed by Marie Daverède
Photographer Marie Daverède and stylist Axelle Teixeira team up for our latest exclusive story
The handsome Bilel Ben Ahmed at M Management Models stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session lensed by fashion photographer Marie Daverède. In charge of styling was Axelle Teixeira, with beauty from hair stylist Alex Lagardère, and makeup artist Alexandra Chaix.
For the story Bilel is wearing selected pieces from Lacoste, Valette, Kenzo, Isabel Marant, Marc Deloche, Louis Gabriel Nouchi, Fila, Relance, Figaret, Uniqlo, On aura Tout Vu, Helene Zubeldia, Blue Marble, GH Bass, Marc Deloche, Yiiin, Highlight Studio, Kuanwang, Victoria Thomas, Szâde, and Balmain.