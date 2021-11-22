in Lookbooks, Models, Spring Summer 2022

GREG LAUREN Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Greg Lauren presented the Spring Summer 2022 Collection, bringing relaxed yet elegant looks

©Greg Lauren

Discover Greg Lauren Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection titled Dress Codes, presented with a digital lookbook. For this season Lauren opted for a cleaner aesthetic and refined sensibility which brought relaxed elegant looks. The lookbook was captured by Emmanuel SanchezMonslave and in charge of styling was Yashua Simmons.

SPRING SUMMER 2022 COLLECTIONS

©Greg Lauren
©Greg Lauren

Greg Lauren has been famous for his sustainable upcycled clothes, which gave the look of destroyed and distressed elegance. This year Lauren wanted to distinguish himslef from a tons of patchworked and deconstructed collection and bring refined, timeless and comfortable pieces which will leave room for wearer’s interpretation.

©Greg Lauren

Discover all the looks below:

MenswearSS22

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kai

Kai Models Gucci for W Korea Magazine December 2021 Issue
Bilel Ben Ahmed

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Bilel Ben Ahmed by Marie Daverède