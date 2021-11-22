GREG LAUREN Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Discover Greg Lauren Spring Summer 2022 Menswear Collection titled Dress Codes, presented with a digital lookbook. For this season Lauren opted for a cleaner aesthetic and refined sensibility which brought relaxed elegant looks. The lookbook was captured by Emmanuel Sanchez – Monslave and in charge of styling was Yashua Simmons.

Greg Lauren has been famous for his sustainable upcycled clothes, which gave the look of destroyed and distressed elegance. This year Lauren wanted to distinguish himslef from a tons of patchworked and deconstructed collection and bring refined, timeless and comfortable pieces which will leave room for wearer’s interpretation.

Discover all the looks below: