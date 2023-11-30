MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Body Language by Hudson Rennan

The handsome Erick Mullan at Elo Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Body Language captured by fashion photographer Hudson Rennan. In charge of styling was Heleno Manoel, with fashion production from Emmanuel Amaral. Grooming is work of beauty artist Fernando Haddad.
For the session Erick is wearing selected pieces from Reinaldo Lourenço, Egrey, João Pimenta, Bannana, AcervoYK, Project Mottainai, and Casa Juisi.
Photographer: Hudson Rennan – @hudsonrennan
Stylist: Heleno Manoel – @helenomanoel
Fashion Production: Emmanuel Amaral
Grooming: Fernando Haddad
Model: Erick Mullan at Elo Management