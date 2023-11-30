in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Body Language by Hudson Rennan

Photographer Hudson Rennan and stylist Heleno Manoel team up for our latest exclusive story

Hudson Rennan

The handsome Erick Mullan at Elo Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature titled Body Language captured by fashion photographer Hudson Rennan. In charge of styling was Heleno Manoel, with fashion production from Emmanuel Amaral. Grooming is work of beauty artist Fernando Haddad.

For the session Erick is wearing selected pieces from Reinaldo Lourenço, Egrey, João Pimenta, Bannana, AcervoYK, Project Mottainai, and Casa Juisi.

Corset Reinaldo Lourenço / Shirt Egrey / Shorts João Pimenta
Stylist’s Own
Corset Reinaldo Lourenço / Shirt Egrey / Shorts João Pimenta
Full Look Casa Juisi
Corset Reinaldo Lourenço / Shirt Egrey / Shorts João Pimenta
Swimsuit Bannana / Chapeau Project Mottainai / Boots AcervoYK
Pendant Frou Frou Vintage
Full Look Casa Juisi
Swimsuit Bannana / Pendant Frou Frou Vintage / Boots AcervoYK
Swimsuit Bannana / Chapeau Project Mottainai / Boots AcervoYK
Swimsuit Bannana
Swimsuit Bannana
Stylist’s Own
Stylist’s Own
Full Look Casa Juisi

Photographer: Hudson Rennan – @hudsonrennan
Stylist: Heleno Manoel – @helenomanoel
Fashion Production: Emmanuel Amaral
Grooming: Fernando Haddad
Model: Erick Mullan at Elo Management

