Cold-Weather Fashion: Kith Winter 2023 Delivery II Collection

Kith is set to release its Winter 2023 Delivery II collection. This line-up features elevated designs crafted from a variety of cold-weather fabrics. True to the brand’s codes, the collection is expressed in a palette of seasonal hues, blending foundational Kith colors with more timely shades.

The Winter 2023 Delivery II collection is designed for versatility, encompassing a range of garments suitable for different styling needs. It includes outerwear, tailored shirting, seasonal knitwear, core trousers, and an array of accessories. The use of premium materials is a standout feature, with Italian textured herringbone wool, Japanese nylon, velvet, wide wale corduroy, suede, shearling, and chunky cotton yarn being some of the key fabrics. The color palette of the collection, which includes Nocturnal, Stadium, Canvas, Monarch, and Black, along with seasonal hues like Apex, History, and Cyclone, adds depth and variety to the range.

Key pieces in the collection include the Bergen Car Coat, Herringbone Hawthorne Flight Jacket, Nolen Coat, and Leroy Parka. Each of these items showcases Kith’s attention to detail and commitment to luxury. For example, the Bergen Car Coat, made from premium double-face wool, features a pinstripe design and satin-lined pockets, while the Herringbone Hawthorne Flight Jacket combines Italian wool with quilted satin lining.

The accessories feature both collaborative and signature items. These include cold-weather headwear, crossbody, tote, and duffle bags. Kith continues its partnership with ‘47 Brand, offering co-branded wool and corduroy caps, alongside a range of Kith cotton chunky yarn beanies and polyester balaclavas in colors from the Winter 2023 Palette. The accessories are rounded out with Saffiano leather Kith Monogram duffle bags, camera crossbody bags, and hand-woven leather totes.

For footwear, Kith has renewed its partnership with Birkenstock, introducing the Kith for Birkenstock London Braided. This exclusive silhouette, inspired by Birkenstock’s London style, features a hand-braided centerpiece, signature suede material, and an EVA midsole. It comes in Black and Taupe with a cork footbed, and Biscuit with a shearling footbed and lining.

The Kith Winter 2023 Delivery II collection is scheduled to release on December 1st at 11 AM EST/CET. It will be available at Kith shops, on Kith.com, CA.Kith.com, EU.Kith.com, and the Kith App.