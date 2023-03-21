in Editorial, Exclusive, I LOVE models Milano, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Stefano Guerrini, Why Not Models

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: One of the Boys by Filippo Thiella

Stylist Stefano Guerrini and photographer Filippo Thiella team up for our latest exclusive story

Filippo Thiella

Fashion photographer Filippo Thiella captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled One of the Boys. In charge of styling was Stefano Guerrini, assisted by Daria Saffioti and Lorenzo Iacobone. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Nicole Sorti. Stars of the story are Aleix Hall, Coisheam Trots, Ibrahima Kone, Nick, Zack, all at I Love Models Management, Rene Den Uijl at The Lab Models, Serigne Dia at Models Milano Scouting / Why Not Models.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Hevò, N°21, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Marsēm, Edithmarcel, MTLstudio by Matteo Lamandini, Bikkembergs, Scotch & Soda, and Gaëlle Paris.

Raincoat Hevò
Biker Pants N°21
Socks Adidas
Shoes Tommy Hilfiger
Jacket Hevò
Shirt Bikkembergs
Total Look Tommy Hilfiger
Jacket Marsēm
Pants N°21
Total Look Edithmarcel
Shirt Edithmarcel
Trousers Scotch & Soda
Total Look Marsēm
Shoes Tommy Hilfiger
Total Look MTLstudio by Matteo Lamandini
Total Look Hevò
Shoes Bikkembergs
Long Sleeved T-Shirt Scotch & Soda
Total Look Gaëlle Paris
Total Look Tommy Hilfiger
Shoes Bikkembergs
Sweater Tommy Hilfiger
Total Look Marsēm
Shirt N°21

Photographer: Filippo Thiella – @filippothiella.2
Stylist: Stefano Guerrini
Stylist assistants: Daria Saffioti, Lorenzo Iacobone
Beauty Artist: Nicole Sorti
Models Aleix Hall, Coisheam Trots, Ibrahima Kone, Nick, Zack, all at I Love Models Management, Rene Den Uijl at The Lab Models, Serigne Dia at Models Milano Scouting / Why Not Models

