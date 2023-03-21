MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: One of the Boys by Filippo Thiella

Fashion photographer Filippo Thiella captured the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session titled One of the Boys. In charge of styling was Stefano Guerrini, assisted by Daria Saffioti and Lorenzo Iacobone. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Nicole Sorti. Stars of the story are Aleix Hall, Coisheam Trots, Ibrahima Kone, Nick, Zack, all at I Love Models Management, Rene Den Uijl at The Lab Models, Serigne Dia at Models Milano Scouting / Why Not Models.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Hevò, N°21, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Marsēm, Edithmarcel, MTLstudio by Matteo Lamandini, Bikkembergs, Scotch & Soda, and Gaëlle Paris.

Photographer: Filippo Thiella – @filippothiella.2

Stylist: Stefano Guerrini

Stylist assistants: Daria Saffioti, Lorenzo Iacobone

Beauty Artist: Nicole Sorti

