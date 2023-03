Spanish model, singer and actor Manu Ríos takes the cover story of Vogue Man Hong Kong Magazine‘s April 2023 edition lensed by fashion photographer Javier Biosca at Lava Management. In charge if creative and fashion direction was Jacky Tam, with styling from Marc Forne, and production by Angela del Val. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Bosco Montesinos at Maria Marina.

Photography © Javier Biosca for Vogue Hong Kong – read more at voguehk.com