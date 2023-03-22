Discover BALLY Spring Summer 2023 Collection

Swiss luxury fashion house BALLY presented the Spring Summer 2023 campaign featuring Creative Director Rhuigi Villaseñor’s debut collection, captured by fashion photographer Harley Weir and videographer Joshua Gordon, with styling by Emmanuelle Alt. The campaign is an evocative and fresh play on his vision of modern luxury. The power of nature has always been intrinsic to Bally. Captured in the natural elements overlooking a windswept, rocky coastline, models Yeray Allgayer, Hong Seong Jun and Feranmi Ajetomobi are the protagonists of the scene, projecting the innate sense of confidence imbued in the collection. Saturated blue skies and the light and shade of water are used to amplify metallic leathers, gold-toned Bally emblem hardware, washed denim and cutaway forms. This vision encompasses Villaseñor’s bold creative direction with luxurious accessories highlighting the brand’s heritage of craftsmanship.



