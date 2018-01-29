CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC Global SS18 Campaign





CALVIN KLEIN 205W39NYC global spring summer 2018 campaign featuring the collection designed by label’s Chief Creative Office RAF SIMONS is out now. After the much talked about Kardashian-Jenner featured underwear ads, the denim empire has released its fashion campaign starring a slew of promising models on the scene. Models are posing in a barnyard themed shoot for label’s regular fashion photographer Willy Vanderperre. Joining the cast of more than twenty models are Alec Pollentier, Alyssa Traoré, Ariel Murtagh, Ben Allen, Blesnya Minher, Dylan Christensen, Ernesto Cervantes, Fernando Albaladejo, Jabali Sandiford, Jared Manhardt, Jonas Glöer, Julia Nobis, Kalib Besher, Kiki Willems, Leila Goldkuhl, Lexi Boling, Lulu, Mica Argañaraz, Sara Grace Wallerstedt to name a few.

With over 730 million impressions planned across 19 markets spanning an integrated media mix, this campaign will deliver on the ongoing evolution of CALVIN KLEIN under Simons. The brand campaign will be featured extensively in fashion and lifestyle publications and digital platforms around the world. The campaign imagery will come to life in large format and high impact outdoor in key locations such as New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Korea and Hong Kong. – from Calvin Klein

All images courtesy of CALVIN KLEIN, INC.