Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio & Quentin Tarantino Star in Esquire Magazine

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino and stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio take the cover story of American Esquire Magazine‘s Summer 2019 edition captured by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski. In charge of styling was Matthew Marden at See Management.
Esquire Magazine – www.esquire.com
Photographer: Alexi Lubomirski – www.alexilubomirski.com
Fashion Editor/Stylist: Matthew Marden at See Management – www.seemanagement.com
Featuring: Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio
