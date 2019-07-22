in Alexi Lubomirski, Covers, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines, See Management

Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio & Quentin Tarantino Star in Esquire Magazine

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood actors Brad Pitt & Leonardo Dicaprio + director Quentin Tarantino cover Esquire

Esquire Magazine
Photo © Alexi Lubomirski for Esquire / Courtesy of See Management

Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino and stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio take the cover story of American Esquire Magazine‘s Summer 2019 edition captured by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski. In charge of styling was Matthew Marden at See Management.

Esquire Magazine
Photo © Alexi Lubomirski for Esquire / Courtesy of See Management
Esquire Magazine
Photo © Alexi Lubomirski for Esquire / Courtesy of See Management
Esquire Magazine
Photo © Alexi Lubomirski for Esquire / Courtesy of See Management
Esquire Magazine
Photo © Alexi Lubomirski for Esquire / Courtesy of See Management
Esquire Magazine
Photo © Alexi Lubomirski for Esquire / Courtesy of See Management
Esquire Magazine
Photo © Alexi Lubomirski for Esquire / Courtesy of See Management
Esquire Magazine
Photo © Alexi Lubomirski for Esquire / Courtesy of See Management
Esquire Magazine
Photo © Alexi Lubomirski for Esquire / Courtesy of See Management

Esquire Magazine – www.esquire.com
Photographer: Alexi Lubomirski – www.alexilubomirski.com
Fashion Editor/Stylist: Matthew Marden at See Management – www.seemanagement.com
Featuring: Quentin Tarantino, Brad Pitt, Leonardo Dicaprio

