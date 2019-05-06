Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington Poses for Esquire Cover Story

Game of Thrones‘ “Jon Snow” Kit Harington takes the cover story of American Esquire Magazine‘s May 2019 edition lensed by fashion photographer Alexi Lubomirski. In charge of styling was Matthew Marden at See Management, who for the session selected pieces from the likes of Gucci, Salvatore Ferragamo, Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, and Louis Vuitton, among other. Grooming is work of Kat Thomas. Set design by Jack Flanagan, with production from Kranky Produktions.

“My final day of shooting, I felt fine . . . I felt fine . . . I felt fine. . . Then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit. Then they called, “Wrap!” And I just f**king broke down. It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again. It wasn’t so much about Jon. It was about not being in this world, not getting to smell those smells, fight those fights, be with these people—the whole package.

But the weirdest bit was when we came off set and they started taking the costume off and it felt like being skinned. It felt like they were unceremoniously, for the last time, ripping off this character. I was still blubbering my tears. The costume girls were like, “F**king, come on, get it together.” I’m being very actorly and crying. I remember going, “Wait, wait, wait!” And they wouldn’t. They just ripped. [Pantomimes sleeves being taken off.] I was like, “I need to say goodbye.” But it was too late. He was gone.

There was something about the costume being taken off me that was like, Oh, I don’t get to be him anymore. And I love him. I loved being him. I got a really good deal in this!” – Harington for Esquire US, On His final day of shooting Game of Thrones.

Esquire Magazine – www.esquire.com

Photographer: Alexi Lubomirski – www.alexilubomirski.com

Stylist: Matthew Marden at See Management – www.seemanagement.com

Set Designer: Jack Flanagan

Production: Kranky Produktions

Makeup Artist: Kat Thomas

Actor: Kit Harington