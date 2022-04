Fashion photographer Elys Berroteran captured Private Dancer story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Brad Schemmel represented by Homme Mgmt. For the session Brad is wearing selected pieces from Color Block, Saint Laurent Men, John Paras, Converse, Mathie Assez, and Nike.

For more of the story continue below:

Photographer Elys Berroteran – @elysmcm

Model Brad Schemmel at Homme Mgmt – @bradschemmel