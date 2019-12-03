MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Bully by Alessandro Burzigotti

Srdjan Kutlesic at IMG Models, Boaz Van Vorstenbosch and Matthew Van De Sande at I LOVE Models Management star in Bully exclusive story captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Alessandro Burzigotti. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Gianluca Grechi.
Styling is work of Alice Cantoni, who for the session selected pieces from Burberry, Dior, Gianfranco Ferre, Olney, Raglan United, Schott, Nike, Kappa, Martine Rose, Hummel, Ralph Lauren, Levis, Prada, Y-3, Barbour International, Emporio Armani, Komakino, and Saskia Diez.
Matt wears:
bomber leather jacket: private vintage archive SCHOTT
pants: NIKE
shoes: private vintage archive KAPPA
Boaz wears:
Coat: MARTINE ROSE
Shirt, Sunglasses: DIOR
Pants: HUMMEL
Brooches: vintage jewellery
Srdjan wears:
bomber leather jacket: SCHOTT
check shirt: private vintage archive RALPH LAUREN
Boaz wears:
cap: private vintage archive
pullover: PRADA
pants: Y-3
shoes: DIOR
Srdjan wears:
cap: private vintage archive
coat: KOMAKINO
Srdjan wears:
cap: OLNEY
waistcoat: RAGLAN UNITED
Boaz wears:
turtleneck: DIOR
suit: private vintage archive GIANFRANCO FERRE
Srdjan wears:
bomber leather jacket: SCHOTT
check shirt: private vintage archive RALPH LAUREN
denim: private vintage archive LEVIS
Srdjan wears:
ear cuff: SASKIA DIEZ
other jewellery: private vintage archive
Boaz wears:
overalls: NIKE ACG
Srdjan wears:
ear cuff: SASKIA DIEZ
Srdjan wears:
cap: OLNEY
waistcoat: RAGLAN UNITED
Photographer: Alessandro Burzigotti – www.alessandroburzigotti.com
Stylist: Alice Cantoni – www.alicecantoni.com
Hair & Makeup Artist: Gianluca Grechi
Models: Srdjan Kutlesic at IMG Models, Boaz Van Vorstenbosch and Matthew Van De Sande at I LOVE Models Management
Location: Milan, Italy