MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Bully by Alessandro Burzigotti

Srdjan Kutlesic at IMG Models, Boaz Van Vorstenbosch and Matthew Van De Sande at I LOVE Models Management star in Bully exclusive story captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Alessandro Burzigotti. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Gianluca Grechi.

Styling is work of Alice Cantoni, who for the session selected pieces from Burberry, Dior, Gianfranco Ferre, Olney, Raglan United, Schott, Nike, Kappa, Martine Rose, Hummel, Ralph Lauren, Levis, Prada, Y-3, Barbour International, Emporio Armani, Komakino, and Saskia Diez.

Discover more of the story below:





Matt wears:

bomber leather jacket: private vintage archive SCHOTT

pants: NIKE

shoes: private vintage archive KAPPA

Boaz wears:

Coat: MARTINE ROSE

Shirt, Sunglasses: DIOR

Pants: HUMMEL

Brooches: vintage jewellery

Srdjan wears:

bomber leather jacket: SCHOTT

check shirt: private vintage archive RALPH LAUREN

Boaz wears:

cap: private vintage archive

pullover: PRADA

pants: Y-3

shoes: DIOR

Srdjan wears:

cap: private vintage archive

coat: KOMAKINO

Srdjan wears:

cap: OLNEY

waistcoat: RAGLAN UNITED

Boaz wears:

turtleneck: DIOR

suit: private vintage archive GIANFRANCO FERRE

Srdjan wears:

ear cuff: SASKIA DIEZ

other jewellery: private vintage archive

Boaz wears:

overalls: NIKE ACG

Srdjan wears:

ear cuff: SASKIA DIEZ

Photographer: Alessandro Burzigotti – www.alessandroburzigotti.com

Stylist: Alice Cantoni – www.alicecantoni.com

Hair & Makeup Artist: Gianluca Grechi

Models: Srdjan Kutlesic at IMG Models, Boaz Van Vorstenbosch and Matthew Van De Sande at I LOVE Models Management

Location: Milan, Italy