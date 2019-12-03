in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, I LOVE models Milano, IMG Models, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Bully by Alessandro Burzigotti

Srdjan Kutlesic, Boaz Van Vorstenbosch and Matthew Van De Sande pose for our latest exclusive story

Alessandro Burzigotti
Matt wears:
pullover: BURBERRY
pants, belt: DIOR
Boaz wears:
turtleneck: DIOR
suit: private vintage archive GIANFRANCO FERRE
Srdjan wears:
cap: OLNEY
waistcoat: RAGLAN UNITED
pants: DIOR

Srdjan Kutlesic at IMG Models, Boaz Van Vorstenbosch and Matthew Van De Sande at I LOVE Models Management star in Bully exclusive story captured for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Alessandro Burzigotti. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Gianluca Grechi.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Styling is work of Alice Cantoni, who for the session selected pieces from Burberry, Dior, Gianfranco Ferre, Olney, Raglan United, Schott, Nike, Kappa, Martine Rose, Hummel, Ralph Lauren, Levis, Prada, Y-3, Barbour International, Emporio Armani, Komakino, and Saskia Diez.

Discover more of the story below:


Alessandro Burzigotti

Matt wears:
bomber leather jacket: private vintage archive SCHOTT
pants: NIKE
shoes: private vintage archive KAPPA

Alessandro Burzigotti

Boaz wears:
Coat: MARTINE ROSE
Shirt, Sunglasses: DIOR
Pants: HUMMEL
Brooches: vintage jewellery

Alessandro Burzigotti

Srdjan wears:
bomber leather jacket: SCHOTT
check shirt: private vintage archive RALPH LAUREN
Matt wears:
bomber leather jacket: private vintage archive SCHOTT

Alessandro Burzigotti

Boaz wears:
cap: private vintage archive
pullover: PRADA
pants: Y-3
shoes: DIOR

Alessandro Burzigotti

Matt wears:
cap: OLNEY
jacket: BARBOUR INTERNATIONAL private vintage archive
underwear: EMPORIO ARMANI
boots: private vintage archive
Srdjan wears:
cap: private vintage archive
coat: KOMAKINO

Alessandro Burzigotti

Matt wears:
Kilt: private archive

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Srdjan wears:
cap: OLNEY
waistcoat: RAGLAN UNITED
Boaz wears:
turtleneck: DIOR
suit: private vintage archive GIANFRANCO FERRE
Matt wears:
pullover: BURBERRY

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Srdjan wears:
bomber leather jacket: SCHOTT
check shirt: private vintage archive RALPH LAUREN
denim: private vintage archive LEVIS

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Srdjan wears:
ear cuff: SASKIA DIEZ
other jewellery: private vintage archive

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Matt wears:
cap: OLNEY
jacket: BARBOUR INTERNATIONAL private vintage archive
underwear: EMPORIO ARMANI
boots: private vintage archive

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Matt wears:
Kilt: private archive
Boaz wears:
overalls: NIKE ACG
Srdjan wears:
ear cuff: SASKIA DIEZ

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Matt wears:
bomber leather jacket: private vintage archive SCHOTT

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Matt wears:
pullover: BURBERRY
Srdjan wears:
cap: OLNEY
waistcoat: RAGLAN UNITED
Boaz wears:
turtleneck: DIOR
suit: private vintage archive GIANFRANCO FERRE

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES

Boaz wears:
overalls: NIKE ACG

Photographer: Alessandro Burzigotti – www.alessandroburzigotti.com
Stylist: Alice Cantoni – www.alicecantoni.com
Hair & Makeup Artist: Gianluca Grechi
Models: Srdjan Kutlesic at IMG Models, Boaz Van Vorstenbosch and Matthew Van De Sande at I LOVE Models Management
Location: Milan, Italy

editorialsexclusiveFresh FacesMMSCENE STYLENew GuysPortfolio updates

What do you think?

4 points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

Ferdinand Gastineau

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ferdinand Gastineau by Louann Core
OFF-WHITE Pre-Fall 2020

LOOKBOOK: OFF-WHITE Pre-Fall 2020 Men’s Collection