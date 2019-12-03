MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ferdinand Gastineau by Louann Core

Fashion photographer Louann Core captured The Master’s Place exclusive story featuring the handsome Ferdinand Gastineau at M Management for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Baïa Ali, assisted by Anaïs N’Diaye, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Lena Autusse.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Ferdinand is wearing selected pieces from Louis Gabriel Nouchi, Dlooh Concept, Jacques Soloviere, Egon Lab, Acne Studios, Blue Marble, Millet, Dr. Martens, Fred Perry, Lu Mei, Solo Solo, Village, and Hugo Boss.
Jacket : EGON LAB
Shirt & Trousers : ACNE STUDIOS
Jacket,Trousers, Belt : BLUE MARBLE
K-way: MILLET
Boots : DR. MARTENS
Shirt : BLUE MARBLE
Jacket : FRED PERRY
Trousers : DLOOH CONCEPT
Shoes : DR. MARTENS
Dog accessory : BAEBCLUB
Coat : LU MEI
Shirt : EGON LAB
Trousers : MILLET
Shoes : SOLO SOLO
Shirt : VILLAGE
Tee : HUGO BOSS
Vest : LOUIS GABRIEL NOUCHI
Trousers : DLOOH CONCEPT
Shoes : JACQUES SOLOVIERE
Photographer: Louann Core – @louanncore
Stylist: Baïa Ali – www.baiaali.com
Hair & Makeup Artist: Lena Autusse
Model: Ferdinand Gastineau at Metropolitan Models Agency – M Management
Stylist Assistant: Anaïs N’Diaye