MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Ferdinand Gastineau by Louann Core

The handsome Ferdinand Gastineau stars in The Master’s Place exclusive story by Louann Core

Ferdinand Gastineau
Vest: LOUIS GABRIEL NOUCHI
Trousers: DLOOH CONCEPT
Shoes: JACQUES SOLOVIERE

Fashion photographer Louann Core captured The Master’s Place exclusive story featuring the handsome Ferdinand Gastineau at M Management for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of styling was Baïa Ali, assisted by Anaïs N’Diaye, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Lena Autusse.

Ferdinand is wearing selected pieces from Louis Gabriel Nouchi, Dlooh Concept, Jacques Soloviere, Egon Lab, Acne Studios, Blue Marble, Millet, Dr. Martens, Fred Perry, Lu Mei, Solo Solo, Village, and Hugo Boss.


Ferdinand Gastineau

Jacket : EGON LAB
Shirt & Trousers : ACNE STUDIOS

Ferdinand Gastineau

Jacket,Trousers, Belt : BLUE MARBLE
K-way: MILLET
Boots : DR. MARTENS

Ferdinand Gastineau

Shirt : BLUE MARBLE
Jacket : FRED PERRY
Trousers : DLOOH CONCEPT
Shoes : DR. MARTENS
Dog accessory : BAEBCLUB

Ferdinand Gastineau

Coat : LU MEI
Shirt : EGON LAB
Trousers : MILLET
Shoes : SOLO SOLO

Ferdinand Gastineau

Shirt : VILLAGE
Tee : HUGO BOSS

Ferdinand Gastineau

Vest : LOUIS GABRIEL NOUCHI
Trousers : DLOOH CONCEPT
Shoes : JACQUES SOLOVIERE

Photographer: Louann Core – @louanncore
Stylist: Baïa Ali – www.baiaali.com
Hair & Makeup Artist: Lena Autusse
Model: Ferdinand Gastineau at Metropolitan Models Agency – M Management
Stylist Assistant: Anaïs N’Diaye

