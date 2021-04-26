Caleb McLaughlin is the Cover Boy of Mr Porter April May 2021 Issue

Star of Netflix series Stranger Things, Caleb Mclaughlin poses for the cover story of Mr Porter Magazine‘s April May 2021 edition captured by fashion photographer David Urbanke. In charge of styling was Jason Rider, with grooming from beauty artist Latasha Wright.

This is the role I was looking for, it’s expanding my range as an actor. This is what I do. I got on Stranger Things and got that big break. But I wasn’t acting because I wanted to be famous and a celebrity. It’s what I love to do. I think this film shows my love for it and shows people I’m serious about it. – McLaughlin on his role in Concrete Cowboy movie.

Photography © David Urbanke for Mr Porter, discover more at mrporter.com