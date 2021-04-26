in Covers, David Urbanke, Editorial, Entertainment, Magazines

Caleb McLaughlin is the Cover Boy of Mr Porter April May 2021 Issue

Photographer David Urbanke and actor Caleb McLaughlin team up for the cover story of Mr Porter

Photography © David Urbanke for Mr Porter

Star of Netflix series Stranger Things, Caleb Mclaughlin poses for the cover story of Mr Porter Magazine‘s April May 2021 edition captured by fashion photographer David Urbanke. In charge of styling was Jason Rider, with grooming from beauty artist Latasha Wright.

This is the role I was looking for, it’s expanding my range as an actor. This is what I do. I got on Stranger Things and got that big break. But I wasn’t acting because I wanted to be famous and a celebrity. It’s what I love to do. I think this film shows my love for it and shows people I’m serious about it. – McLaughlin on his role in Concrete Cowboy movie.

Photography © David Urbanke for Mr Porter
Photography © David Urbanke for Mr Porter
Photography © David Urbanke for Mr Porter
Photography © David Urbanke for Mr Porter
Photography © David Urbanke for Mr Porter
Photography © David Urbanke for Mr Porter
Photography © David Urbanke for Mr Porter
Photography © David Urbanke for Mr Porter

Photography © David Urbanke for Mr Porter, discover more at mrporter.com

