MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Carl Bistram by Jonas Müller

The promising Carl Bistram at Kult Models stars in On The Streets story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Jonas Müller. In charge of styling was Ingo Nahrwold at Bigoudi, with art direction from Dana Rosa & Ingo Nahrwold. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Tina Fischbach at Basics.

For the session Carl is wearing vintage pieces from Vivienne Westwood, Tommy Hilfiger, Jean Paul Gaultier, Nike, Surpreme, Dior, Fila x Gosha Rubshinsky, Dirk Bikkembergs, Armand Basi, Helmut Lang, Calvin Klein, Moschino, W&Lt, Palace, Versace, and Gucci.

Photographer: Jonas Müller – jonasmueller.de

Stylist: Ingo Nahrwold at Bigoudi – ingonahrwold.com

Art Direction: Dana Rosa & Ingo Nahrwold

Hair, Makeup Artist: Tina Fischbach at Basics

Model: Carl Bistram at Kult Models