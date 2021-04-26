in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, Kult Model Agency, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Carl Bistram by Jonas Müller

Photographer Jonas Müller and stylist Ingo Nahrwold team up for our latest exclusive story

Carl Bistram
Top Dirk Bikkembergs A/W 1997

The promising Carl Bistram at Kult Models stars in On The Streets story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Jonas Müller. In charge of styling was Ingo Nahrwold at Bigoudi, with art direction from Dana Rosa & Ingo Nahrwold. Hair styling and makeup are work of beauty artist Tina Fischbach at Basics.

For the session Carl is wearing vintage pieces from Vivienne Westwood, Tommy Hilfiger, Jean Paul Gaultier, Nike, Surpreme, Dior, Fila x Gosha Rubshinsky, Dirk Bikkembergs, Armand Basi, Helmut Lang, Calvin Klein, Moschino, W&Lt, Palace, Versace, and Gucci.

Carl Bistram
Tracksuit Jean Paul Gaultier A/W 1986/87
Shoes Nike Air Force 1
Carl Bistram
Shirt Surpreme S/S 2018
Carl Bistram
Jacket Vivienne Westwood A/W 1988/89
Shirt Vivienne Westwood S/S 1994
Jeans Tommy Hilfiger
Carl Bistram
T Shirt Dior A/W 2001
Jeans Tommy Hilfiger
Underwear Calvin Klein
Carl Bistram
Sweater Armand Basi S/S 1996
T Shirt Helmut Lang S/S 1997
Keychain Pepsi
Carl Bistram
T Shirt Dior A/W 2001
Jonas Müller
T Shirt Moschino S/S 1990
Jeans Tommy Hilfiger
Jonas Müller
Shirt W&Lt S/S 1995
Jonas Müller
Sweater Versace S/S 2018
Jonas Müller
T Shirt Palace S/S 2016
Jonas Müller
T Shirt Junior Gaultier S/S 1990
Jeans Tommy Hilfiger
Jonas Müller
T Shirt Gucci Resort 2017
Jonas Müller
Sweatshirt Fila X Gosha Rubshinsky S/S 2017
Jonas Müller
Shirt Surpreme S/S 2018
Jonas Müller
Shirt Dior A/W 2001
Jeans Tommy Hilfiger
Shoes Nike Airforce 1

Photographer: Jonas Müller – jonasmueller.de
Stylist: Ingo Nahrwold at Bigoudi – ingonahrwold.com
Art Direction: Dana Rosa & Ingo Nahrwold
Hair, Makeup Artist: Tina Fischbach at Basics
Model: Carl Bistram at Kult Models

