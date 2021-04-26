BTS are the New Brand Ambassadors of LOUIS VUITTON

Luxury house LOUIS VUITTON enlists South Korean band BTS and it’s members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook as brand’s newest ambassadors. The band’s uplifting messages and positive influence match the values of Louis Vuitton.

I am looking forward to this wonderful partnership which adds a modern chapter to the House, merging luxury and contemporary culture. – Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton Men’s Artistic Director

South Korean boy band that debuted in 2013 – BTS has multi-platinum singles and albums, as well as Best Pop Group Performance Grammy nomination for their song Dynamite. BTS is the best-selling artist in South Korean history (sold over 20 million albums), and they also hold the best-selling album record in South Korea with Map of the Soul: 7. Back in 2017 the band created Love Myself anti-violence campaign in partnership with UNICEF. This March the IFPI named BTS its Global Recording Artist of the Year for 2020, making them the first non-English and Asian act to top the ranking.