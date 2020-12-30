in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, Magazines, MMSCENE Magazine

Camp Crash by Joey Leo for MMSCENE Magazine Winter 2020.21 Issue

Models Ioannes Sakerlis, Robert Drischti, Dimitris Sarantopoulos and George Pantazis star in Camp Crash story

Joey Leo

Fashion photographer Joey Leo captured Camp Crash story featuring models Ioannes Sakerlis at The Legion MGT, Robert Drischti and Dimitris Sarantopoulos at D Models Agency, and George Pantazis at VN Models, joined by Paris – the retriever, for the Winter 2020.21 edition of MMSCENE Magazine.

OUT NOW IN PRINT $24.20 AND DIGITAL $3.90

In charge of styling and beauty was Yannis Kyriazos using Label.m, with creative direction from Ros Georgiou and Joey Leo. For the session models are wearing selected looks from Parthenis.


Joey Leo

Joey Leo

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

Photographer JOEY LEO – @_joeyleo_
Direction ROS GEORGIOU and JOEY LEO – @rosgeorgiou
Styling and Hair YANNIS KYRIAZOS using Label.m – @yannis_kyriazos
Models IOANNES SAKERLIS at The Legion MGT, ROBERT DRISCHTI and DIMITRIS SARANTOPOULOS at D Models Agency, GEORGE PANTAZIS at VN Models, PARIS THE RETRIEVER
All clothes by PARTHENIS

MMSCENE Magazine

Originally published in MMSCENE Magazine Issue 35 – SHOP IN PRINT AND DIGITAL

EditorialexclusiveFresh FacesmagazinesMMSCENE MAGAZINENew Guys

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Wang Xiangguo

Wang Xiangguo is the Face of Burberry 2021 Chinese New Year Collection

7 Things to Consider when Buying Jewelry for Men