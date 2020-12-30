Camp Crash by Joey Leo for MMSCENE Magazine Winter 2020.21 Issue

Fashion photographer Joey Leo captured Camp Crash story featuring models Ioannes Sakerlis at The Legion MGT, Robert Drischti and Dimitris Sarantopoulos at D Models Agency, and George Pantazis at VN Models, joined by Paris – the retriever, for the Winter 2020.21 edition of MMSCENE Magazine.

In charge of styling and beauty was Yannis Kyriazos using Label.m, with creative direction from Ros Georgiou and Joey Leo. For the session models are wearing selected looks from Parthenis.





Photographer JOEY LEO – @_joeyleo_

Direction ROS GEORGIOU and JOEY LEO – @rosgeorgiou

Styling and Hair YANNIS KYRIAZOS using Label.m – @yannis_kyriazos

Models IOANNES SAKERLIS at The Legion MGT, ROBERT DRISCHTI and DIMITRIS SARANTOPOULOS at D Models Agency, GEORGE PANTAZIS at VN Models, PARIS THE RETRIEVER

All clothes by PARTHENIS

Originally published in MMSCENE Magazine Issue 35 – SHOP IN PRINT AND DIGITAL