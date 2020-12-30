Wang Xiangguo is the Face of Burberry 2021 Chinese New Year Collection

The handsome Wang Xiangguo teams up with supermodel Liu Wen and fashion photographer Feng Li for Burberry‘s 2021 Chinese New Year campaign. Styling is work of Audrey Hu, with beauty from hair stylist Issac Yu, and makeup artist Anna Hu. Production by Bloc Productions.

“A limited-edition Thomas Burberry Monogram Motif punctuates the collection, inspired by the Chinese zodiac and animated with an original illustration in honour of the Year of the Ox – a sign associated with the earth: powerful and calm.” – from Burberry