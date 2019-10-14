in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, New York Model Management

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Carson Magnuson by Edgar Vazquez

Edgar Vazquez photographed Playtime exclusive story starring Carson Magnuson

Carson Magnuson

The handsome Carson Magnuson at New York Model Management stars in Playtime story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Edgar Vazquez. In charge of styling was Ashley Lantigua, who for the session selected pieces from Jamal, Beams, Corcoran, Jaymee Papell, and Norton McNaughton.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

Beauty is work of hair stylist Joshua Murphy, and makeup artist Tiffanylee Adorno.

Discover more of the story below:


Carson Magnuson

Vest: Jamal
Flannel Kilt: BEAMS
Boots: Corcoran

Carson Magnuson

Kimono, White Shorts: Jamal

Carson Magnuson

Green Kimono, Trousers: Jamal
Red Shirt: Jaymee Papell

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Vest: Jamal
Flannel Kilt: BEAMS
Boots: Corcoran

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Blazer: Norton McNaughton
Shorts: Jamal

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Green Kimono, Trousers: Jamal
Red Shirt: Jaymee Papell

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Vest: Jamal
Flannel Kilt: BEAMS
Boots: Corcoran

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Kimono, White Shorts: Jamal

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Vest: Jamal
Flannel Kilt: BEAMS
Boots: Corcoran

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Blazer: Norton McNaughton
Shorts: Jamal

MMSCENE PORTRAITS

Vest: Jamal
Flannel Kilt: BEAMS
Boots: Corcoran

Photographer: Edgar Vazquez – www.picsbyedgar.com
Stylist: Ashley Lantigua
Makeup Artist: Tiffanylee Adorno
Hair Stylist: Joshua Murphy
Model: Carson Magnuson at New York Models

exclusivePortfolio updatesPortraits

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

How To Get Rid of Razor Bumps

How To Get Rid of Razor Bumps
MANU RIOS

MANU RIOS Stars in MMSCENE Magazine Fall 2019 Cover Story