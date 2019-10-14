MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Carson Magnuson by Edgar Vazquez

The handsome Carson Magnuson at New York Model Management stars in Playtime story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Edgar Vazquez. In charge of styling was Ashley Lantigua, who for the session selected pieces from Jamal, Beams, Corcoran, Jaymee Papell, and Norton McNaughton.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Beauty is work of hair stylist Joshua Murphy, and makeup artist Tiffanylee Adorno.
Discover more of the story below:
Vest: Jamal
Flannel Kilt: BEAMS
Boots: Corcoran
Kimono, White Shorts: Jamal
Green Kimono, Trousers: Jamal
Red Shirt: Jaymee Papell
Vest: Jamal
Flannel Kilt: BEAMS
Boots: Corcoran
Blazer: Norton McNaughton
Shorts: Jamal
Green Kimono, Trousers: Jamal
Red Shirt: Jaymee Papell
Vest: Jamal
Flannel Kilt: BEAMS
Boots: Corcoran
Kimono, White Shorts: Jamal
Vest: Jamal
Flannel Kilt: BEAMS
Boots: Corcoran
Blazer: Norton McNaughton
Shorts: Jamal
Vest: Jamal
Flannel Kilt: BEAMS
Boots: Corcoran
Photographer: Edgar Vazquez – www.picsbyedgar.com
Stylist: Ashley Lantigua
Makeup Artist: Tiffanylee Adorno
Hair Stylist: Joshua Murphy
Model: Carson Magnuson at New York Models
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments