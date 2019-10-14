MANU RIOS Stars in MMSCENE Magazine Fall 2019 Cover Story

Social media star, singer and model Manu Rios (Next Models Milano) teams up with fashion photographer Igor Cvoro for the cover story of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Fall 2019 edition. In charge of styling was Damien Vaughan Shippee, with casting direction from Zarko Davinic, and production by Katarina Djoric. Grooming is work of beauty artist Marko Nikolic. Fashion assistance by Maja Vuckovic.

For Nomad story Manu is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Frye, Linder, No21, MISBHV, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, Calvin Luo, Issey Miyake Men, N. Hoolywood X Converse, Prabal Gurung, Joseph Abboud Black Label, Title of Work, Kenzo, Stella McCartney, Salvatore Ferragamo, Missoni, Geox, Thom Browne, Dsquared2, TCK Sports, Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Kozaburo, Aspesi, Faith Connexion, and N. Hoolywood.

Discover more of the cover session captured in Belgrade below:





Photographer IGOR CVORO – www.igorcvoro.com

Fashion Editor DAMIEN VAUGHAN SHIPPEE – www.damienvaughan.com

Grooming MARKO NIKOLIC – @markofoxmakeup

Production KATARINA DJORIC – @katarina.djoric

Casting ZARKO DAVINIC – @zarkodavinic

Model MANU RIOS at Next Models Milano – @manurios

Fashion Assistant MAJA VUCKOVIC – @majavvv

