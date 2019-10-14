in Covers, Editorial, Exclusive, Igor Cvoro, Katarina Djoric, Magazines, Manu Rios, MMSCENE Magazine, NEXT Models

MANU RIOS Stars in MMSCENE Magazine Fall 2019 Cover Story

Igor Cvoro captured MMSCENE Magazine’s latest cover story featuring Manu Rios

MANU RIOS

Social media star, singer and model Manu Rios (Next Models Milano) teams up with fashion photographer Igor Cvoro for the cover story of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s Fall 2019 edition. In charge of styling was Damien Vaughan Shippee, with casting direction from Zarko Davinic, and production by Katarina Djoric. Grooming is work of beauty artist Marko Nikolic. Fashion assistance by Maja Vuckovic.

MANU RIOS

MMSCENE Magazine

For Nomad story Manu is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Frye, Linder, No21, MISBHV, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello, Calvin Luo, Issey Miyake Men, N. Hoolywood X Converse, Prabal Gurung, Joseph Abboud Black Label, Title of Work, Kenzo, Stella McCartney, Salvatore Ferragamo, Missoni, Geox, Thom Browne, Dsquared2, TCK Sports, Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Louis Vuitton, Kozaburo, Aspesi, Faith Connexion, and N. Hoolywood.

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

Discover more of the cover session captured in Belgrade below:


MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

Photographer IGOR CVOROwww.igorcvoro.com
Fashion Editor DAMIEN VAUGHAN SHIPPEE www.damienvaughan.com
Grooming MARKO NIKOLIC@markofoxmakeup
Production KATARINA DJORIC @katarina.djoric
Casting ZARKO DAVINIC @zarkodavinic
Model MANU RIOS at Next Models Milano – @manurios
Fashion Assistant MAJA VUCKOVIC @majavvv

MANU RIOS

