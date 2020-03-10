in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Carson by Zachary John

The handsome Carson is the star of our latest exclusive story lensed by Zachary John

Zachary John
Shirt – No label

Fashion photographer Zachary John shares exclusively with MMSCENE PORTRAITS his recent session featuring the fresh faced Carson represented by Vivien’s Model Management.

For the session Carson is wearing selected pieces from No label, Glamorous, Levi’s, Henry Delorue, Katie’s, Aquila, and Nine to Nine.


Zachary John

Top – Glamorous
Trousers – Levi’s

Zachary John

Suit – Henry Delorue
Shirt – Katie’s
Shoes – Aquila

Zachary John

Top – Glamorous
Trousers – Henry Delorue

Zachary John

Jacket – Nine to Nine
Shirt – Katie’s
Trousers – Henry Delorue

Zachary John

Shirt – No label
Trousers – Levi’s

Zachary John

Suit – Henry Delorue
Shirt – Katie’s
Shoes – Aquila

Zachary John

Top – Glamorous
Trousers – Levi’s

Zachary John

Suit – Henry Delorue
Shirt – Katie’s
Shoes – Aquila

Zachary John

Shirt – No label

Zachary John

Suit – Henry Delorue
Shirt – Katie’s
Shoes – Aquila

Photographer: Zachary John – zachary-john.com
Model, Stylist: Carson at Vivien’s Models

