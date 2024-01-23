MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Checked Out by Shane Reynolds

On a winter day, the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive feature, titled Checked Out, came to life through the lens of fashion photographer Shane Reynolds. Captured on 35mm film, this story features the striking Ryder McMurray at a quaint motel nestled in a small town. As the day drew to a close, the setting sun bathed the scene in a warm golden hue, casting a soft glow through the wooden-paneled suite windows.

The photographer, Reynolds, and the model, McMurray, found themselves deeply immersed in the unique ambiance of the location, listening to the nostalgic and captivating rhythms of old surf rock. The collaboration between Reynolds and McMurray was simple yet magical, marked by a shared passion for creating art and capturing moments.

For the session Ryder is wearing vintage 80’s jacket, vintage 70’s top, Wrangler and vintage Levi’s jeans, Calvin Klein underwear, and Nike shorts.



















Photographer: Shane Reynolds – @chainreynolds

Model: Ryder McMurray – @rydermcmurray