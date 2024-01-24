Celebration of Craftsmanship: Corneliani Fall Winter 2024 Collection

Italian fashion house Corneliani unveiled its Fall Winter 2024 Collection, that fuses tradition with contemporary influences, during the recently finished Milan Fashion Week. The timeless art of tailoring remains a core element in Corneliani’s essence.

FALL WINTER 2024.25 COLLECTIONS

Craftsmanship takes the spotlight, reflecting the dynamic and versatile spirit of today’s fashion. This collection is a modern celebration of the brand’s DNA, emphasizing comfort, wearability, functionality, and purpose.

Lightness and comfort are central themes, expressed through progressive silhouettes and a natural color palette featuring earthy tones, blacks, browns, camel, and accents of lavender and brandy.

Outerwear plays a key role with short and long cuts, enhancing physicality through comfortable and voluminous lines. Trousers echo the mood, ranging from narrow bottoms to wide and flowing hems. Overshirts integrate into the overall look.

Unlined constructions feature stitches, seams, and precise details, crafted for layering and versatility beyond a specific season.

Luxury meets laid-back elegance in the choice of materials, including organic and low-impact fabrics, plush wool and cashmere knits, and the sophistication of glove-soft leather and teddy-effect shearlings. Nylon and cotton provide a crisp finish, aligning with the global lifestyle on the move.

Italian savoir-faire, explored in all dimensions, transcends fashion – it becomes a way of being. The Corneliani Fall Winter 2024 collection embodies refined elegance and contemporary sophistication.