Solid Homme’s 2024 FW Collection

For its Fall-Winter 2024 collection, Solid Homme takes us on an introspective journey through the everyday experience of commuting, drawing inspiration from the evocative paintings of Edward Hopper. The collection embodies the narrative of a transient moment in daily life, capturing the essence of a lone traveler on their way to work. It explores the theme of alienation in transit, where individuals, despite being part of a collective movement, experience a sense of solitude in their journey.

The collection’s color palette is reflective of this introspective mood, featuring longing blues, deep greens, and striking shots of red. These subdued tones highlight the duality of the commuter’s experience: agile and determined, yet distant and contemplative.

A key element of the collection is the incorporation of motorcycle helmets, which appear in various forms, including hoods on outerwear and bags. These elements symbolize the personality and individuality of the commuter, who embarks on their journey alone, representing self-sufficiency and independence. The inclusion of Bang & Olufsen headphones further emphasizes the theme of solitary travel, adding to the narrative of isolation amidst a bustling world.

Solid Homme’s collection is marked by contrasts in both form and texture. Voluminous jackets taper into slim knitted leggings, while utilitarian hook-clasped parkas are juxtaposed with biker shorts made of Oxford moleskin. The iridescence of two-tone nylon in green and red contrasts with traditional homespun tweed in heather grey, creating a visual interplay that reflects the romantic melancholy of urban life, reminiscent of Hopper’s 20th-century artworks. The collection is grounded in contemporary reality through the inclusion of cycling tops, denim, and Pantherella socks.