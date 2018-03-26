MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Cheikh by Tatiana Chornenkaya

Cheikh

The handsome Cheikh at Metropolitan Management stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session styled and captured by fashion photographer Tatiana Chornenkaya. For the story Cheikh is wearing selected pieces from Negliges, Materiel Tbilisi, Dalood, Chakshyn, and Little Juggernauts.

Cheikh

Hoodie: Negliges
Coat: Materiel Tbilisi

Cheikh

Suit and Scarf: Dalood

Model: Cheikh at Metropolitan Management
Photographer, Stylist: Tatiana Chornenkaya – @t_chornenkaya

