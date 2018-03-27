Lukas Marschall, Salomon Diaz & Timo Baumann for Calvin Klein Underwear SS18

Discover Calvin Klein Underwear‘s Spring Summer 2018 advertising campaign featuring models Lukas Marschall, Salomon Diaz, and Timo Baumann lensed by fashion photographer Daniel Jackson. Styling is work of Melanie Ward, with makeup from beauty artist Romy Soleimani, and hair styling by Ward Stegerhoek. Set design is courtesy of Andrea Stanley at Streeters.


