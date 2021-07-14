MMSCENE Magazine’s Exclusive Interview with CHRIS APPLETON

CHRIS APPLETON sits down for an exclusive interview with Editor KATARINA DJORIC to talk about his view of beauty, moments such as the Super Bowl with Jennifer Lopez and hair trends for the next year.

Your first client ever was your mother. Could you please tell us more about how it all started?

My mum had 5 kids and I wanted to make her feel good. I would do her hair and notice how her shoulders would go back and she would feel more confident and good about herself and that is what made me want to do hair; to make women feel good

What is your definition of beauty?

It comes from the inside, my whole philosophy was not just about making people look good, it’s about making them feel good. About making them shine

Who was your first celebrity client?

My first celebrity client was Kate Moss.

When and why did you move to LA?

I moved there 4 years ago to further my career and take the leap of faith to take it to the next level. I realized I reached the highest level I could in the UK and I knew the USA was next. I did my last job on December 22nd and moved to LA on the 23rd

You call Kim K your ‘hair muse’. How did you two meet, and how did the collaboration start?

We met because I was booked to do her hair and we just hit it off. We just vibe, she loves experimenting and taking risks and we have fun creating different moments together.

Please share a moment from your career that touched you.

Definitely the Super Bowl, being British I didn’t really understand the magnitude of the event and then when I walked out onto that field with JLo it was the most amazing experience and the love I received after was amazing.

What’s the craziest request you’ve ever had?

There have been many! [laughs]

Is there someone you haven’t worked with yet that you’re desperate to?

I’m always open to working with people and exploring new ideas.

What do you predict will be huge in the world of hair in the next year?

I definitely think big hair is having a moment. People have been locked up and low key for the past year, people want to go big and bold and sexy.

What’s one hair product you can’t live without?

Color Wow Dream Coat and of course my new mask Money.

Who cuts your hair?

My friend Sara McConnall at Vidal Sasoons.

Any hidden or secret talent or skill you possess?

I play the piano.

What was the most recent interesting conversation you had?

With my mum before she had her operation. Talking about growing up.

What annoying thing can put you in a bad mood?

Laziness, someone being lazy just makes me crazy.

What would the name of your autobiography be?

Chris Appleton Does It All.

And finally, what’s the key to success?

Determination, never ever stop trying or doing your thing.

