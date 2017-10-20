Devil’s Playground by Christoph Musiol for MMSCENE Magazine #18 Issue

Fashion photographer Christoph Musiol captured Devil’s Playground story for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s latest edition featuring models Otto and Friedrich at M4 Models, and Justin at Izaio Models. In charge of styling was Andrea Horn, with grooming from Maria Ehrlich.

MMSCENE ISSUE 018 IN $24.90 PRINT & $3.90 DIGITAL

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Weekday, Hudson, Premiata, Tiger of Sweden, Goetze, Red Wing Heritage, Versace, Kings of Indigo, Filling Pieces, Antony Morato, Michael Sontag, Moonboots, Converse, Paul Davis, Bally, Fred Perry, Reebok, and Bally.





Models: Otto and Friedrich at M4 Models, Justin at Izaio Models

Grooming: Maria Ehrlich

Stylist: Andrea Horn

Photographer: Christoph Musiol – www.christophmusiol.com

Originally published in MMSCENE Issue 018 – available in print & digital.