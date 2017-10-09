MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Christopher & Doherty by Linda Leitner

By  |  Comments

Linda Leitner

Fresh faces Christopher and Doherty represented by Premier Model Management star in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Linda Leitner. Beauty is work of hair stylist Nadine Hochwieser, and makeup artist Sophia Gunev.

In charge of styling was Carolina Francos, who for the session selected looks from Topman, H&M, Zara, and Sandro. Discover more of the story bellow:


Linda Leitner

Sweater: Zara
Black Sweater: H&M
Pants: Topman
Shoes: Zara

Linda Leitner

Doherty:
Coat & Shoes: Zara
Sweater, top and pants: Topman
Christopher:
All: Topman, Scarf and Shoes: Zara

Linda Leitner

Doherty:
Big Scarf/ Poncho: Sandro
Coat: Zara, Pants: Topman, Sweater: H&M
Christopher:
Coat, Sweater (Red), Pants & Shoes: Zara
Sweater (Brown): Topman, Shirt: H&M

Linda Leitner

Shirt & Pants: Topman

Linda Leitner

Sweater, Scarf, Pants, Shoes: Zara

Linda Leitner

Christopher:
Pants, Shirt, Jacket: Topman
Doherty:
Cardigan, Top & Pants: H&M, Scarf: Zara

Linda Leitner

Doherty:
Big Scarf/ Poncho: Sandro
Coat: Zara, Pants: Topman, Sweater: H&M
Christopher:
Coat, Sweater (Red), Pants & Shoes: Zara
Sweater (Brown): Topman, Shirt: H&M

Linda Leitner

Doherty:
Coat & Shoes: Zara
Sweater top and pants: Topman
Christopher:
All: Topman, Scarf and Shoes: Zara

Linda Leitner

Sweater (Red): Zara, Sweater (Brown): Topman
Shirt: H&M, Pants & Shoes: Zara

Linda Leitner

Christopher:
Pants,Shirt, Jacket: Topman
Doherty:
Cardigan,Top, Pants: H&M, Scarf: Zara

Linda Leitner

Linda Leitner

Doherty:
Big Scarf/ Poncho: Sandro
Coat: Zara, Pants: Topman, Sweater: H&M
Christopher:
Coat, Sweater (Red), Pants & Shoes: Zara
Sweater (Brown): Topman, Shirt: H&M

Models: Christopher & Doherty at Premier Models
Hair Stylist: Nadine Hochwieser
Makeup Artist: Sophia Gunev
Stylist: Carolina Francos
Photographer: Linda Leitner – lindaleitner.com

We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Items