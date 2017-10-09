MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Christopher & Doherty by Linda Leitner
Fresh faces Christopher and Doherty represented by Premier Model Management star in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Linda Leitner. Beauty is work of hair stylist Nadine Hochwieser, and makeup artist Sophia Gunev.
In charge of styling was Carolina Francos, who for the session selected looks from Topman, H&M, Zara, and Sandro. Discover more of the story bellow:
Sweater: Zara
Black Sweater: H&M
Pants: Topman
Shoes: Zara
Doherty:
Coat & Shoes: Zara
Sweater, top and pants: Topman
Christopher:
All: Topman, Scarf and Shoes: Zara
Shirt & Pants: Topman
Sweater, Scarf, Pants, Shoes: Zara
Models: Christopher & Doherty at Premier Models
Hair Stylist: Nadine Hochwieser
Makeup Artist: Sophia Gunev
Stylist: Carolina Francos
Photographer: Linda Leitner – lindaleitner.com
