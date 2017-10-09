MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Jonathan Jay Jackson by Jerick Sanchez

Jonathan Jay Jackson

Discover MMSCENE STYLE STORIES latest exclusive featuring the handsome Jonathan Jay Jackson captured by fashion photographer Jerick Sanchez. Hair and makeup is work of beauty artist Sydney Helmsley.

In charge of styling was Argie Salango, who for the session selected looks from Francois, Lacoste, Common Projects, Inis Meain, Zara, Bon Hansen, Loewe, ASOS, and Ayla. For more of the story continue bellow:


Jonathan Jay Jackson

Oversized Bomber Jacket: Francois
Pants: Chemise Lacoste
Sneakers: Common Projects

Jonathan Jay Jackson

Turtleneck: Inis Meain
Pinstripe Suit Pants: Zara
Button Down and Plaid Twill Kimono stylist’s own

Jonathan Jay Jackson

Two Pocketed Blazer and Slit Pants: Bon Hansen
Assymetrical Hem Long Shirt: Loewe
Sneakers: Common Projects

Jonathan Jay Jackson

High Collar Textured Jacket:Bon Hansen

Jonathan Jay Jackson

Skinny Suit Jacket and Pants: ASOS

Jonathan Jay Jackson

Two Pocketed Blazer and Slit Pants: Bon Hansen
Assymetrical Hem Long Shirt: Loewe
Sneakers: Common Projects

Jonathan Jay Jackson

Sheer Raglan Shirt: Ayla
Pants: Vintage

Model: Jonathan Jay Jackson
Hair and Makeup Artist: Sydney Helmsley
Fashion Stylist: Argie Salango – @argiesalangostyling
Photographer: Jerick Sanchez – @jericksanchez

