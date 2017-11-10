Christopher Einla & Maria Loks Star in How To Spend It Magazine

Models Christopher Einla and Maria Loks team up with fashion photographer Paul Smith for the pages of How To Spend It Magazine‘s latest edition. In charge of styling was Millicent Simon, with hair styling from Craig Marsden at One Represents using Kevin Murphy, and makeup by Marco Antonio using Laura Mercier Cosmetics. Casting direction by Paul Isaac.

For Uniform-inspired fashion that commands attention story models are wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Stella McCartney, E Tautz, Gucci, Kenzo, Bottega Veneta, Alexander McQueen, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, Ermenegildo Zegna Couture, and Lanvin among other.



