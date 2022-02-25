MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Deuce by Arda Sarper Eken

The handsome Clement Garvang at Le Management stars in Deuce story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Arda Sarper Eken. Grooming is work of beauty artist Anna Bollerup.

In charge of styling was Sia Lucia Nguyen, who for the session selected pieces from Mark Kenly Domino Tan, Lædersmeden, (Di)Vision, Hello Sunflower, Sand Copenhagen, and Ragbag.

Photographer: Arda Sarper Eken – @ardasarper

Stylist: Sia Lucia Nguyen – @sialucia

Grooming: Anna Bollerup – @annabollerup

Model Clement Garvang at Le Management – lemanagement.dk