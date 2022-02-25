MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Deuce by Arda Sarper Eken

Suit: Mark Kenly Domino Tan Belt, Boots: Lædersmeden Jewelry: Ragbag
The handsome
Clement Garvang at Le Management stars in Deuce story captured exclusively for by fashion photographer MMSCENE STYLE STORIES Arda Sarper Eken. Grooming is work of beauty artist Anna Bollerup.
In charge of styling was
Sia Lucia Nguyen, who for the session selected pieces from Mark Kenly Domino Tan, Lædersmeden, (Di)Vision, Hello Sunflower, Sand Copenhagen, and Ragbag.
Pants: Mark Kenly Domino Tan Jewelry: Ragbag
Pants: Mark Kenly Domino Tan Knit: (Di)Vision Hat, Boots: Lædersmeden
Jewelry: Ragbag
Pants: Mark Kenly Domino Tan Belt, Boots: Lædersmeden Jewelry: Ragbag
Pants: Mark Kenly Domino Tan Knit: (Di)Vision Hat, Boots: Lædersmeden
Shirt: Lædersmeden Turtleneck: Sand Copenhagen
Shirt: Lædersmeden Jeans: Hello Sunflower Turtleneck Sand Copenhagen
Pants: Mark Kenly Domino Tan Belt, Boots: Lædersmeden Jewelry: Ragbag
Photographer: Arda Sarper Eken –
@ardasarper
Stylist: Sia Lucia Nguyen – @sialucia
Grooming: Anna Bollerup – @annabollerup
Model Clement Garvang at Le Management – lemanagement.dk
editorials exclusive MMSCENE STYLE Portfolio updates
Want more stuff like this?
Get the best stories straight into your inbox!
Next post