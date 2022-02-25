in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Deuce by Arda Sarper Eken

Discover our latest exclusive story featuring Clement Garvang lensed by Arda Sarper Eken

Arda Sarper Eken
Suit: Mark Kenly Domino Tan
Belt, Boots: Lædersmeden
Jewelry: Ragbag

The handsome Clement Garvang at Le Management stars in Deuce story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Arda Sarper Eken. Grooming is work of beauty artist Anna Bollerup.

In charge of styling was Sia Lucia Nguyen, who for the session selected pieces from Mark Kenly Domino Tan, Lædersmeden, (Di)Vision, Hello Sunflower, Sand Copenhagen, and Ragbag.

Arda Sarper Eken
Pants: Mark Kenly Domino Tan
Jewelry: Ragbag
Arda Sarper Eken
Pants: Mark Kenly Domino Tan
Knit: (Di)Vision
Hat, Boots: Lædersmeden
Arda Sarper Eken
Jewelry: Ragbag
Arda Sarper Eken
Pants: Mark Kenly Domino Tan
Belt, Boots: Lædersmeden
Jewelry: Ragbag
Clement Garvang
Pants: Mark Kenly Domino Tan
Knit: (Di)Vision
Hat, Boots: Lædersmeden
Clement Garvang
Shirt: Lædersmeden
Turtleneck: Sand Copenhagen
Clement Garvang
Shirt: Lædersmeden
Jeans: Hello Sunflower
Turtleneck Sand Copenhagen
Clement Garvang
Pants: Mark Kenly Domino Tan
Belt, Boots: Lædersmeden
Jewelry: Ragbag

Photographer: Arda Sarper Eken – @ardasarper
Stylist: Sia Lucia Nguyen – @sialucia
Grooming: Anna Bollerup – @annabollerup
Model Clement Garvang at Le Managementlemanagement.dk

